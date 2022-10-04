We recently had a customer bring in his 2011 Volvo XC60 T-6 because the check-engine light went on, the radiator fan was running constantly, the left front window wasn’t working and the battery was going dead.

When the customer arrived with the car, we could hear the radiator fan running. Once the car started to cool down, the fan continued to run. We also confirmed that the check-engine light was on and the driver’s side front window did not operate.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.