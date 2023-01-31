Near the end of the last big storm of January, a customer called us because he could not start his 2011 BMW 328i convertible. He said the battery was relatively new and he thought it was OK.
After the customer had the BMW towed to the shop, we took the jumper box out to the car, connected it to the jump terminals under the hood and tried to start it. The car would not start.
We pushed the car into the shop, connected it to the Integrated Service Technical Application (ISTA) and pulled diagnostic code A0B4 (engine starter operation, stored). This code typically indicates that the starter has failed, but we still need to test for power, ground and signal to the starter.
We performed a load test on the battery. The battery tested at 11 volts at 400 amps. The battery was good. We then used ISTA to verify no immobilizer lockouts. The K50 terminal was operational and activates when the starter button is pressed. So, we confirmed the starter was getting a signal.
We then performed a voltage test on the starter and verified 12.1 volts present at the starter. We also verified good ground through the engine block. We then did an amperage draw test on the starter. It showed that the starter was drawing 460 amps, which is excessive. At this point, we had a reason to replace the starter. We then called the customer and got the OK to replace it.
After doing so, we attempted to start the car but could only hear a click. Our first thought was that the battery had discharged overnight. So, we tested the battery again. It load-tested fine and was 12.3 volts at the battery. We then checked the voltage at the starter, and it was at 11.1 volts. There was a 1.2-voltage drop from the battery to the starter. We put the jumper box on the jump terminals and the car started perfectly.
Here’s where it got interesting. When the car arrived, we tried to jump it, but it would not start. With the old starter, it would not jump-start; it did start with the new starter (connected to the jump terminals under the hood).
Yet, when we connected the jumper directly to the battery, the car would not start. We then realized that there must be some sort of drop between the battery and the starter. We had to gain full access to the battery. The battery on a BMW convertible is difficult to reach, as it is buried in the right rear corner.
Once we had all the covers and brackets apart, we found that the bottom of the battery tray was full of water. We removed the battery and took out the bottom tray. Next, we removed all the water and started to investigate. We found that the junction connection at the bottom of the battery tray was rusted almost all the way through.
After getting authorization from the customer, we removed and replaced the B+ cable assembly. Once the cable was replaced, the car started great.
To double check the old starter, we bench tested it – and reconfirmed that it was bad. Low voltage causes a motor to draw extra current, thus overheating the motor windings. Reduced voltage to a starter increases internal amperage draw that will overheat the starter and cause premature failure.
We concluded that the water killed the starter. After checking the right rear corner of the car, we could see that it had been repaired. When we asked the customer if the car had ever been in an accident, he said he did not know because he had only owned it for a short time. Most likely, the body shop that worked on the car did not repair it properly – and once we started getting storm after storm, the battery box flooded. I’ve seen plenty of water damage issues over the years, but nothing this severe.
