LATC_08_02_23_OTR_FordRaptor_front_.jpg

Boasting 700 horsepower, the Ford F-150 Raptor R goes from 0 to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds, making it the fastest gas-fueled pickup truck. This power comes at a price, however: The Raptor starts at $109,145 and gets a mere 10 mpg in the city.

 Photos by Mike Hagerty/Special to the Town Crier

The Ford F-150 Raptor has been around for more than a decade now. Most of that time, it was considered the logical, and to some, illogical, conclusion to the big American pickup truck – taking the concept as far as it could go.

Then, a couple of years ago, Stellantis dropped the 702-horsepower RAM 1500 TRX on an unsuspecting world and Ford showed restraint by ... only countering with 700 horsepower in the new 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R.

LATC_08_02_23_OTR_FordRaptor_engine_.jpg

