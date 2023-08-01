Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Boasting 700 horsepower, the Ford F-150 Raptor R goes from 0 to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds, making it the fastest gas-fueled pickup truck. This power comes at a price, however: The Raptor starts at $109,145 and gets a mere 10 mpg in the city.
The Ford F-150 Raptor has been around for more than a decade now. Most of that time, it was considered the logical, and to some, illogical, conclusion to the big American pickup truck – taking the concept as far as it could go.
Then, a couple of years ago, Stellantis dropped the 702-horsepower RAM 1500 TRX on an unsuspecting world and Ford showed restraint by ... only countering with 700 horsepower in the new 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R.
Yes, I’m being sarcastic.
This is the truck version of the nuclear arms race: stupid amounts of power on 35-inch tires being sold to literally anyone who has or can borrow the money at his, her or their local dealership.
Even with two fewer horses under the hood, the Raptor R accomplishes the main objective – beating the TRX to 60 mph. The RAM could do it in 3.7 seconds, according to Car and Driver Magazine. The Raptor R gets it done in 3.6.
That makes it the quickest gasoline-fueled pickup truck in history. It also achieves quarter-mile runs in 12 seconds flat at 112 mph, which would leave all but a couple of classic muscle cars staring at its tailgate.
There are several costs to this. Let’s start with fuel economy, which the Environmental Protection Agency says will be 10 mpg (yes, 10) city, 15 highway and 12 combined. According to the EPA, filling that 36-gallon fuel tank will set you back $129, which means they’re basing that on gas only costing $3.58 a gallon – wildly optimistic by Peninsula standards. EPA officials added that over five years of ownership, you’ll pay $13,000 more in fuel costs than you would driving the average new vehicle.
There’s the cost of the truck itself. The 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R starts at $109,145, including destination. But that’s not all. Our tester had two extra-cost options: a moonroof for $2,195 and a spray-in bedliner for $595. That brought the total up to $111,935.
And the final cost is to the environment. Even beyond the abysmal fuel economy, trucks like this – and I’m including the RAM 1500 TRX – are doing damage to the world around us.
I can cut the regular Raptor some slack – it’s an off-road truck with all-around abilities – but an additional $31,575 for this just strikes me as wasteful and tone-deaf. If you think I’m being tough on it, there’s another auto writer who referred to it as a “four-wheeled affront to God.”
So, props to Ford for being first among the majors to bring a full-size electric truck – the Ford F-150 Lightning – to market. But how many of those do you have to sell to offset the negative impacts of one Raptor R?
