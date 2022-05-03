Following are answers to two questions the DMV is often asked.
Q: My car registration is out of date. Can I renew it online?
A: Yes. Skip the line and renew your vehicle registration online. The DMV offers a variety of online services that make completing your DMV business easy and efficient, from renewing vehicle registration to changing your address or renewing your driver’s license – and much more. For a list of online services provided by the DMV, visit tinyurl.com/2p8akunt.
In addition to online services, the DMV offers other methods for completing select transactions to help reduce your trips to the DMV and save you time, including DMV kiosks and Business Partner Automation (BPA) locations. The BPA program authorizes qualified partners to process vehicle-related transactions, including vehicle registration and titling, from their remote locations. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/26j495z8.
Q: I saw a DMV Now kiosk at my local grocery store. What is it used for and how can I use it?
A: If you are unable to make it to the DMV, you can use one of the hundreds of DMV Now kiosks located throughout the state to help complete vehicle registration renewal, submit proof of insurance, receive a driver or vehicle record, and more.
DMV Now kiosks are convenient and allow you to conduct transactions quickly and efficiently. Simply scan your document, pay the fees using a card or cash (where available) and then print your registration card and sticker, planned nonoperation acknowledgment, and more, right on the spot.
DMV Now kiosks are free-standing, self-service touchscreen devices that guide you through various DMV transactions, from registration renewal and payment to submitting proof of insurance. To locate the nearest DMV Now kiosk, visit tinyurl.com/2zwjjj3y.