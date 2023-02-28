A customer recently brought in her 2008 Audi A3 2.0 because she said the car was intermittently losing power and the check-engine light was on.
If you read my columns regularly, you know I write about the Audi and VW 2.0 a lot. The common problems these engines have is carbon buildup, leaking crankcase breather diaphragms and leaking fuel injectors. But this time it was none of those issues.
Once the car arrived at the shop, we connected the scanner and pulled diagnostic trouble codes. We pulled four codes:
• P0237: Manifold pressure boot sensor signal too low/intermittent
• P3237: Intake manifold runner control basic settings not completed
• P0642: Sensor reference voltage A too low
• P1098: Intake manifold valve tuning position sensor (G336) open or short to positive/intermittent
Step-by-step testing
The first thing we did was perform a smoke test to check for vacuum leaks, but we didn’t find any. Next, we performed a visual inspection of the intake valves looking for carbon. There was a little carbon, but not enough to cause a problem.
We then saw that there was engine oil on the intake manifold runner control wiring harness from a previous engine oil leak. We opened the wiring harness to see if there was any internal damage to the wiring. Once we confirmed that the wires were OK, we ran the test plan on the intake manifold runner to check basic settings (open and closed position). The intake runner was unable to perform the correct adaptation. We then knew we had to replace the intake runner assembly.
The purpose of the intake runner on the Audi or VW 2.0-liter is to divert air in the intake, so the engine will have better low-end torque, high-end torque and idle. In the initial diagnostics, we pulled four codes. By replacing the intake manifold runner, we most likely will address the P3237 intake manifold runner control basic settings not completed and P1098 intake manifold valve tuning position sensor (G336) open or short to positive/intermittent.
After the intake manifold runner replacement, we attempted to adapt the intake runner. During the procedure, the intake runner kept hanging up. After further diagnostics, we found that we got a bad intake runner. We then had to replace the intake runner again.
The second intake running adapted the first time and was working perfectly. We then cleared codes, performed all the adaptations on the other systems and test-drove the car.
After the test-drive, there was a pending code, P0299, which is loss of turbo pressure. We then performed a check of the turbo and its related components. Everything checked out OK except for the turbo cutoff valve. When we removed the turbo cutoff valve, we found that the valve’s diaphragm was ripped. If this valve is not working correctly, the turbo can’t boost efficiently.
Upon replacing the turbo cutoff valve, we cleared all the codes and performed all the adaptations. After the second test-drive, the car set off another pending code, yet this was one of the codes we saw at the start: P0237 (manifold pressure boot sensor signal too low/intermittent).
We drove the car a third time to make sure this code turned on the check-engine light. We then started looking at the boost pressure sensor more carefully. During our test, we could see that the boost pressure being read by the sensor was at 1010 mbar (millibar) at 1537 rpm. This pressure should be higher. We then tested the boost pressure with a manual gauge and could see it was at 1900-plus mbar. We then knew that the boost pressure sensor was also bad.
We then replaced the boost pressure sensor and ran all the end-of-line tests. All the monitors ran and there were no more pending codes. The car drove fantastic, and we had a great turbo boost.
This was another case of multiple failure issues. Once the turbo cut-off valve was removed from the car, we could see the damage, yet the intake runner assembly and the boost pressure sensor had to be meticulously diagnosed. It just reminds us why we must perform the tests step-by-step.
(0) comments
