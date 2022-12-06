Q: I am planning to fly home to visit my family this holiday season. Do I need a REAL ID to board domestic flights?
A: While you will not need a REAL ID to board domestic flights or to enter federal facilities this holiday season, you will next year. The enforcement date is May 3, 2023. We highly encourage all Californians to give themselves the gift of a REAL ID this holiday season. REAL ID appointments are available, and you can also check DMV Office wait times online if you do not have an appointment. Before you go, complete your REAL ID application online and simply finish the transaction in person at a DMV Office.
To view a full list of acceptable documents and start your application, visit
Q: I lost my driver’s license and need to replace it before flying home for the holidays. Can I request a replacement online?
A: Yes. If your driver’s license has been lost, stolen, damaged or mutilated, a replacement can be requested online by completing the following steps.
• If you’ve submitted a change of address, confirm that the change has been processed and wait 14 days before requesting a replacement driver’s license.
• Be prepared to pay a fee for your replacement driver’s license.
You should receive your new card in the mail within two to four weeks. If you have not received it after 60 days, call (800) 777-0133 to check the status.
Q: My car registration is out of date, and I don’t have time to visit the DMV before the holidays. Can I renew my registration online?
A: Yes. Skip the line this holiday season and renew your vehicle registration online. The DMV offers a variety of online services that make completing your DMV business easy and efficient, from renewing vehicle registration to changing your address or driver’s license renewal. For a list of online services, visit
In addition to online services, the DMV offers other methods for completing select transactions to help reduce your trips to the DMV and save you time this holiday season, including DMV kiosks and Business Partner Automation locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments