Q: I am planning to fly home to visit my family this holiday season. Do I need a REAL ID to board domestic flights?

A: While you will not need a REAL ID to board domestic flights or to enter federal facilities this holiday season, you will next year. The enforcement date is May 3, 2023. We highly encourage all Californians to give themselves the gift of a REAL ID this holiday season. REAL ID appointments are available, and you can also check DMV Office wait times online if you do not have an appointment. Before you go, complete your REAL ID application online and simply finish the transaction in person at a DMV Office.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.