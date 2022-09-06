Honda HR-V AWD EX-L

The new Honda HR-V AWD EX-L comes with a 158-horsepower engine that takes the vehicle from 0 to 60 mph in a sluggish 11.5 seconds.

 Mike Hagerty/Special to the Town Crier

OK, let’s address the elephant – no, the large-mouth bass – in the room. Yes, the front end of the 2023 Honda HR-V AWD EX-L is unfortunate.

So, let’s flip the script and our view of the car and address that elephant/bass. If you take a crossover SUV and reduce its height, what do you have?

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.