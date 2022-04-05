A customer recently brought in a 2011 MINI Cooper because the car was hesitating on acceleration intermittently.
The problem started two weeks ago, the customer reported, and the check-engine light came on once about a week after that. After driving the car two or three more times, that warning light stayed on.
We connected the MINI to the intelligent service technical application (ISTA), the factory scan tool for the car. During the test plan, we pulled several Digital Motor Electronics (DME) codes:
• DME 2C01: high-pressure fuel plausibility pressure too low
• DME 2EFE: misfire several cylinders
• DME 2F00: cylinder 2 misfire
• DME 2EE0: misfire several cylinders with injection cutoff
• DME 2EE1: misfire several cylinders damaging exhaust gas
• DME 2EE2: misfire damaging exhaust on start sequence
• DME 2EE9: misfire cylinder 2 damaging exhaust gas on start sequence
For starters, there are quite a few codes. We then broke the codes into groups. There was a high-pressure fuel code, misfire codes, misfire code with injection cutoff and misfire codes with damaging exhaust.
What is interesting about the first code is that it is a plausibility code. Most people think we just connect a scanner and pull a code and then have an answer. This is the furthest from the truth with most codes, but even worse with a plausibility code. Plausibility faults give us an idea where the problem might be, but not the answer. The engine’s computer (DME) is getting signals from different sensors, but one of those signals does not add up. The DME programming then tries to figure out the most probable cause. Because there are so many possibilities, it takes a skilled technician to wade through the data.
The second codes are straight misfire codes. Basic misfire codes can be the problem or a by-product of another problem.
The third code was a misfire with a cylinder cutoff. Cylinder cutoff is programmed into the engine’s computer so that raw fuel will not damage the cylinder or catalytic converter. The computer shuts down the specific cylinder’s injector, so fuel will not flow into that cylinder.
The fourth set of codes were misfires with damaging exhaust. These codes are similar to misfires with cylinder cutoff but are specifically making sure the catalytic converter is not damaged. Catalytic converters do not like three things: coolant, engine oil and unburned fuel. If a car begins to misfire, raw fuel can flow directly to the catalytic converter.
Diagnosing the problem
After spending some time reviewing the data, we formulated a test plan.
Before moving on, let me point out the specifications on the high-pressure fuel rail. The pressure can be between 0 and 2,300 psi. Because we know all the misfire codes could have been a by-product of a different problem, the first step was to run a test plan on the plausibility code DME 2C01 (high-pressure fuel plausibility pressure too low).
We then looked at the freeze-frame data (environmental information) at the moment the high-pressure fuel pump code was set off. The data showed that the car was at 180 F, was going 30 mph, the engine rpm was 3,600 and the high-pressure fuel was at 800 psi.
We next went to the ISTA interface and ran the test plan on the high-pressure fuel pump. It indicated that the target fuel pressure at idle was 1050 psi and the actual pressure was 900.
We then accelerated the engine to 3,000 rpm, and the actual fuel pressure was at 1,800 psi before dropping to 950. We accelerated the car a few more times to 3,000 rpm and kept getting below-average target fuel pressure. We knew then the high-pressure fuel pump was failing.
We replaced the high-pressure fuel pump, cleared codes and test-drove the car. The target and actual fuel pressure were now at 3,000 rpm and the psi at 2,100. All the monitors passed and there were no more misfires. The car had a total of seven codes, but only one of them mattered. This is a lesson in how important it is to take a step back and look at all the data before moving forward.
