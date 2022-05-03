We recently had a new customer bring in his 2014 Subaru Impreza because the air conditioning was not blowing cold. The blower was working, however, and he was able to control the vents.
When we checked the AC, it was working, but it was not extremely cold. It was also a hot day (80 degrees). We connected the car to the AC machine and evacuated the system. We pulled out 0.61 pounds of freon and saw that the system holds 1.1 pounds. The AC system was almost 50% low on freon. We then performed a leak check and could not find one. After, we filled (charged) the AC system with the proper amount of freon (1.1 pounds). We finally checked the high- and low-side pressure to ensure that everything was working correctly.
Before we get to that, here’s a quick refresher on AC. The gas better known as freon usually starts off at approximately 30 pounds per square inch (psi). The freon gas is pulled into the AC compressor. The compressor is a pump that converts the low-pressure gas into high-pressure gas. Depending on the outside air temperature, the high-side pressure coming out of the compressor could vary from 120 psi to 250 psi and up. As the freon gas comes out of the high side, it is also very hot and has to be cooled. It then flows into the condenser. The condenser is then cooled by the auxiliary fan.
If you have ever walked by an outdoor AC unit while it is running, you can feel the heat being removed from the condenser by the auxiliary fan. Now that the high-pressure freon gas has been cooled, it flows through a filter called a receiver dryer where dirt and moisture are removed. It then flows through an expansion valve. High-pressure freon gas flows into the expansion valve, but liquid freon flows out. The expansion valve regulates the flow of liquid freon to the evaporator core. The blower motor in
the dash sits right next to the evaporator core. As warm moist air gets blown across the evaporator, it is cooled and dried. This cool, dry air is what you feel coming through the vents in your car or the vents in your home. Once the freon leaves the evaporator, it is a low-pressure gas again (30 psi).
Return to the shop
We had 150 psi high side and 30 psi low side. All good. We took it on a 2-mile test drive and everything worked great. I called the customer and told him to pick it up. About one hour after the customer picked up the car, he told us the AC worked for 20 minutes but then got warm. The customer then also apologized and mentioned he did not originally tell us that the AC system had been shutting off after longer drives. I told the customer to bring the car back.
There are all kinds of things that could cause an AC system to shut down after a longer drive. The freon could be low, but we knew that was not the case. The expansion valve could be letting too much liquid freon into the evaporator and turn it into a block of ice. If the expansion valve is having a problem, we would see an issue with the high and low pressures. That was also not the case. We could have a basic electrical problem, like the power relay for the AC compressor turning off intermittently. If the power relay is off, the AC compressor cannot turn on. The auxiliary fan could have a problem and stop cooling the condenser. Or we could have more complicated issues on the control side of the system.
Once the car was back in the shop, we started running tests. The first thing I did was check the body control module to make sure we did not have a code in the climate control; there were no codes. I sat in the car to see if the AC was working; it was. I then test-drove it, bringing a new AC relay with me. After seven minutes on the highway, the AC went warm. I pulled off and lifted the hood. The AC compressor should have been running; it wasn’t. I checked cooling fans; both were working at high speed. I checked the AC relay in the engine fuse box; it was really hot. I pulled the relay and checked for power and ground, which were good, and replaced the relay with a new one. The AC compressor still did not turn on.
I took a closer look back at the shop. I knew that the AC system had the correct amount of freon, the pressures were good, the fans were working, the AC relay was new and there were no codes on the control side. I got a digital volt meter and checked the reading at the high-pressure switch (it was good). I then checked for power at the compressor. I commanded the AC with the switch in the car and got a signal to the compressor every time. That’s when I knew the problem was the compressor.
I shut down the engine and took a closer look at the wire going from the connector to the AC clutch; it was good. I then examined the AC clutch. The air gap between the clutch looked a bit large, but it was not bad. I started the car again and tapped the front of the clutch with a rubber mallet – and the compressor turned on. When pressed, the AC switch on the dash sends a signal (voltage) to a magnetic coil that engages the clutch. If the air gap is too large and the AC clutch gets too hot, it will just release. I then made a more accurate measurement and found that the air gap on the clutch was 0.4 mm out of spec.
In my 32 years of running the shop, I never had an air gap be too large on a Subaru. We’ve had this happen with other cars, but never a Subaru. Now, you have to realize that 0.4 mm air gap out of spec is an extremely unusual problem. Also, this car had only 67,162 miles on it. As powertrain and control systems go, this car is young.
While explaining the problem to the customer, I asked if he runs the AC often. He told me that it is his wife’s car and she runs the AC or defrost all the time. If the AC relay were starting to go bad, it may also have been cycling the AC clutch more than normal. Either way, the clutch was cycling so much that it wore out. We replaced the compressor and all was good.
