Q: Can I take the online driver’s test on my mobile device?
A: No, the test cannot be taken on a tablet or a mobile device. You will need to take the online test on an internet-enabled computer or a laptop with a webcam. You can begin the online exam between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays, excluding state holidays. For identity verification and as a fraud prevention measure, online test participants are required to verify their identity and agree to be monitored throughout the exam.
Q: How many times can I attempt to take the online driver’s test?
A: The test can be attempted online twice. If you fail to pass the test after two tries, you will be prompted to go to a DMV office to take the test a third time.
Q: What happens after I take my online knowledge test or eLearning course?
A: Customers with a testing requirement for their license must still go to an office after completing one of the online options to provide the required identity and residency documents, take a photo, provide a thumbprint, complete a vision screening and be issued a licensing document.
