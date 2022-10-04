Q: Can I take the online driver’s test on my mobile device?

A: No, the test cannot be taken on a tablet or a mobile device. You will need to take the online test on an internet-enabled computer or a laptop with a webcam. You can begin the online exam between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays, excluding state holidays. For identity verification and as a fraud prevention measure, online test participants are required to verify their identity and agree to be monitored throughout the exam.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.