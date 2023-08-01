More than 1.6 million placard holders have renewed their disabled person parking placards using a new process with the California Department of Motor Vehicles, according to a recent DMV press release. And for those who missed this year’s June 30 deadline, it’s not too late to renew.

In December, the DMV sent renewal letters to more than 2 million disabled person parking placard holders who needed to provide a signature to renew them by the end of June to comply with a new law.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.