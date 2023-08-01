More than 1.6 million placard holders have renewed their disabled person parking placards using a new process with the California Department of Motor Vehicles, according to a recent DMV press release. And for those who missed this year’s June 30 deadline, it’s not too late to renew.
In December, the DMV sent renewal letters to more than 2 million disabled person parking placard holders who needed to provide a signature to renew them by the end of June to comply with a new law.
“Placard holders have never had to worry about renewing before, but the DMV developed an easy way to renew online and prevent fraud,” DMV director Steve Gordon said in the July 20 release. “If your placard expired on June 30 and you still haven’t renewed, join the three-quarters of eligible placard holders who have already done so. There are no penalties or fees for a late renewal, and you can avoid the risk of being cited for parking in a designated space with an expired placard.”
This was the first year Californians who have had a placard for more than six years needed to formally let the DMV know that they still need their placard, doing so by signing their renewal notice either online, by mail or in person.
