Within the past few weeks, we had a customer bring in his 2011 BMW 335D. The customer said the battery malfunction and brake malfunction lights were on.
The customer also stated that the steering felt heavy. He added that there were no symptoms prior to this. He was just driving on the freeway and the warning lights came on.
Once the car was in the shop, we started normal diagnostics. Because the battery light was on, we first checked the charging system. We performed a carbon pile test on the battery and found it weak. The battery tested at 9.6 volts at 300 amps.
The data we got from the alternator test was interesting. We could see that the alternator was charging intermittently. This is interesting, as it is unusual for the alternator to charge intermittently on this vehicle. The alternator is either working or it is not.
We then connected the intelligent service technical application (ISTA) and pulled codes. There were a couple of low-voltage codes, but nothing conclusive.
Next, we performed a visual inspection of the charging system. We first checked the system with the engine turned off. We then looked for loose connections to the battery; there weren’t any.
After checking connections to the alternator – which were OK – we looked to see if the alternator accessory belt was intact. The belt was on the alternator and the other pulleys.
We then started the engine to check the alternator output. What we found next was unusual: The alternator accessory belt was not turning. As we investigated further, we found that the front crank pulley (vibration damper) was slipping on its inner rubber damper.
The purpose of the front crank pulley is to run or turn accessory items in the engine bay. Usually the front crank pulley is able to drive (with a d belt) the AC compressor, power-steering pump, water pump, air pump and alternator.
In the past 10 years, a lot of these accessories have been replaced with electrical pumps. For example, the car we are working on has an electric water pump and electric power steering.
The reason they call it a vibration damper is that there is a rubber ring (cushion) in the center of the crank pulley. This rubber ring insulates the accessory pumps and alternator from excessive engine vibration.
This was extremely unusual because once the rubber ring starts to slip, it will almost always come apart. The outside metal ring of the crank pulley will almost always fall off and derail the accessory belt. In this circumstance, the outside metal ring stayed on the crack pulley and just slipped.
We then called the customer and got authorization to replace the crank pulley (vibration damper). We also replaced the accessory belts and the lineup key (Woodruff key) between the crank pulley and crankshaft. After that, we connected the ISTA and cleared all voltage codes.
The reason the battery light was on, the brake light was on and the steering was stiff was because the alternator could not properly power the car. I say it all the time, but just when I think I’ve seen it all, I have not.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments