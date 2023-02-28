Audi S3

The new Audi S3 comes with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque.

 Mike Hagerty/Special to the Town Crier

Say hello to one of the most perfectly balanced cars – in every respect – I’ve had the pleasure to drive in 25-plus years of writing about cars.

This is the Audi S3, the performance version of the A3 sedan. It had been three years since I’d seen an Audi for review, so this was a fresh taste of the brand. Perfect timing, as 2022 brought an all-new A3 lineup (A3, A3 quattro, S3 and RS 3).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.