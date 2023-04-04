Q: How is a REAL ID different from my driver’s license?

A: Good question. Your driver’s license is issued by the DMV; it gives you the ability to operate a motor vehicle and acts as a form of identification. A REAL ID is a federally accepted form of identification that can be used to board domestic flights nationwide and enter secure federal facilities, such as military bases, federal courthouses and other secure federal locations.

