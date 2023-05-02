The California Department of Motor Vehicles reminds drivers that state law now requires placard holders who have had their placard for six years or longer to return a signed renewal notice to the DMV to remain eligible for a permanent disabled person parking placard.

Longtime placard holders will no longer automatically receive new placards in the mail every two years.

