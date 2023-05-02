The California Department of Motor Vehicles reminds drivers that state law now requires placard holders who have had their placard for six years or longer to return a signed renewal notice to the DMV to remain eligible for a permanent disabled person parking placard.
Longtime placard holders will no longer automatically receive new placards in the mail every two years.
“We don’t want the clock to run out on folks,” DMV director Steve Gordon said in a recent press release. “I encourage everyone who needs to renew to take action today, so their replacement gets to them before the current parking placard expires.”
The DMV’s newly launched online placard renewal service, found at dmv.ca.gov/DPP, is designed to make it easier for customers to meet the new requirements.
The DMV has already mailed new placards to more than 1.2 million customers who have renewed online or by mail, out of the approximately 2 million customers who need to provide a signature by the end of June.
To renew, placard holders must send the DMV a signed response to the renewal notice. To do so, they can:
• Scan the QR code on the renewal notice to open, e-sign and submit a personalized form. (Note: Customers should use the QR code reader built into their mobile device; QR code readers downloaded from an app store may not be secure.)
• Mail the DMV the signed renewal notice.
Placard holders will receive a renewal notice every six years. There is no charge or fee to renew them.
