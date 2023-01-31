I pulled up to the on-ramp to U.S. Route 50 east of Sacramento in mid-morning, checking the mirror to make sure no one was behind me.
I came to a complete stop at the metering lights, even though they were not on. I checked to ensure that there were no cars approaching on the freeway within a quarter-mile and none ahead for the same distance.
I floored it.
I picked the wrong week to give up involuntarily blurting out four-letter words.
I only went to 60 mph – 5 mph below the posted speed limit.
But it only took 3 seconds to do so.
If you’ve never done that before in an electric vehicle, it’s a bit of a shock. Even in insanely powerful gasoline-powered muscle cars, there’s a process to a standing start. Revs build, the tires search for traction, the wheels themselves must overcome inertia – there are a few fractions of a second where you can sense the very beginning of motion.
It’s not like that in the Mercedes-AMG EQS. Or not so you can sense it anyway. One second, you’re standing still, the next you’re flying. Two seconds later, you’re going a literal mile a minute. If you keep your foot on it for 4.5 seconds more, you’re going 100 mph.
In any electric vehicle, when you mat the pedal, you’re essentially flipping a switch that tells the electric motor, “I want it all right now” – and it delivers. In lesser-powered electrics, it’s quick, but there’s still inertia and the weight of the vehicle to overcome. In some cases, the energy from that electric motor has to be sent through a driveshaft to wheels not directly connected to the motor.
But the Mercedes-AMG EQS has two electric motors – one front, one rear – and between them, they make 751 horsepower and 752 pound-feet of torque. That’s the type of power that laughs at fundamental laws of physics.
The Mercedes-AMG EQS is what happens when the folks who last year introduced the Mercedes-Benz EQS (On the Road, February 2022) – which has 516 horsepower and 631 pound-feet of torque and can hit 60 mph from a standing start in 3.6 seconds – ask, “How can it be better?” AMG responds with a 4MATIC+ variable all-wheel drive system, 9-degree rear axle steering, some AMG styling tweaks and ... oh, yeah, an additional 235 horsepower and 121 pound-feet of torque.
But the incredible thing is not so much that the Mercedes-AMG EQS exists. It’s that the Mercedes-AMG EQS shows restraint. It competes with the Tesla Model S Plaid, which has 1,020 horsepower and knocks off 0-60 mph runs in 1.99 seconds (manufacturer estimates); the Lucid Air Dream Edition, with 1,111 horsepower, which does it in 2.5 (the Lucid is 500 pounds heavier than the Tesla); and the Porsche Taycan Turbo S, with 750 horsepower, which needs 2.6.
In electrics, how fast you can go and how far you can go are sometimes (though not always) at odds. The Mercedes-AMG EQS has an Environmental Protection Agency-estimated range per charge of 277 miles. That compares with the Tesla Model S Plaid’s 280, the Porsche Taycan Turbo S’s 192 and the Lucid Air Dream Edition’s segment-busting 500 (the exception to the rule, which manages it in part with a much bigger battery).
Luxury options
Beyond all that, the basics are very much like those of the Mercedes-Benz EQS.
But “all that” doesn’t come cheap. The base price of the lowest trim level of the Mercedes-Benz EQS is $103,360 (including destination). The Mercedes-AMG EQS begins at $148,550.
You get a lot for that money besides the AMG additions, of course. There’s navigation, multi-contour seats with massage, heated and ventilated power front seats with memory, heated steering wheel and windshield, 64-color ambient lighting, Burmester 3D surround sound audio system, wireless charging and more.
Our test vehicle had extra-cost options, including $3,250 for the MANUFAKTUR Selenite Grey Magno paint, $5,450 for the AMG carbon ceramic braking system, $250 for the 110-volt emergency-use charging cable, $450 for the Energizing Air Control Plus with HEPA filter, $1,850 for the 22-inch AMG multispoke black turbine wheels, $200 for the dash cam, $250 for the AMG Track Pace app and $1,010 for the laminated safety glass with infrared protection.
Our car also had credits for items that would have been standard but weren’t outfitted because of supply-chain issues: $1,330 refunded for missing heated rear seats, heated windshield and heated windshield washer system, and $50 back for missing standard valet/beginner driving mode (a good thing to have in a 751-horsepower missile).
All that works out to an as-tested price of $159,880, and I’m just gonna say that for that price, Mercedes could probably eat the $250 and make the 110-volt emergency charging cable standard like most EVs. I’ll also acknowledge that charging for it won’t cost them a single customer.
Bottom line: The Mercedes-AMG EQS is a stunner.
Even though I had the Benz version a year ago, this one started a lot more conversations, attracted a lot more admiring glances and prompted more than one co-worker to start musing about potential six-figure side hustles.
It’s electrifying in more ways than one.
