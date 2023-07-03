Last month, I wrote that the most difficult problems to diagnose are the intermittent ones. Well, the 2009 Acura TSX I referenced in that column was recently back in the shop – but not for the same problem.
After three months and 1,942 miles, the customer said the car died for a minute, the check-engine light went on and so did the battery warning. Aside from the check-engine light, the other two problems were new. When we pulled the codes, the original P0339 crankshaft position sensor circuit intermittent was back, but there was also a P0303 and P0302 (misfire cylinder No. 2 and misfire cylinder 3).
The first thing we did was test-drive the car to see if we could confirm the customer complaint. The car did not die during the test-drive, but it misfired, and the battery light was on. We had to start by testing the battery. It tested at 10 volts at 250 amps for 15 seconds, which was OK. Nine times out of 10, if the battery light is on, there is something wrong with the alternator.
We then tested the alternator output at 2,000 rpm. At 2,000 rpm, the alternator was putting out 80 amps and 14.1 volts. Normally, when testing an alternator, we only need to perform the amperage output test, but because it passed, we had to dig deeper. We performed an AC ripple test to see if the diodes inside the voltage regulator were back-feeding current to the instrument cluster. The AC ripple test passed.
Next, we had to rule out a faulty instrument cluster. After checking the inputs and outputs from the instrument cluster, we knew it was also OK. Armed with all this data, we deduced that it was an intermittent alternator problem. We disconnected the alternator from the circuit and the battery warning light turned off. This gave us the answer we needed – we replaced the alternator.
Valve adjustment
We knew there was a good possibility that the alternator had caused the dying problem, yet we still had the P0339 crankshaft position sensor code and the misfire codes.
During the alternator test, we could feel a misfire at 2,000 rpm. While we were performing in-depth research, we found an article that talked about misadjusted valves causing a long crank on Acuras. The article stated that if the valve adjustment is not correct, the engine doesn’t have the correct compression and won’t turn (spin) at the correct speed. It is possible that misadjusted valves were causing the misfires and the P0339 code. So, we suggested that the valves be adjusted.
If you regularly read my columns, you likely know I have written about the Honda/Acura valve recession issue. Over many thousands of miles, the engine starts to wear and break down. One aspect of this wear is valve seat recession. What this means is after years of wear, the valves start to push the valve seat higher into the head. Once this starts happening, the gap between the valve and the camshaft tightens. The tighter the valve, the less compression the cylinder has. Eventually, the valves have to be adjusted.
We then pulled the valve cover and performed the valve adjustment. Almost all the exhaust valves were tight. We then properly adjusted the valves and replaced the valve cover gaskets. We started the engine and got it to 2,000 rpm after it was warmed up. The misfire was gone. We then drove the car more than 100 miles to make sure everything was OK.
This repair took us down a long road. In my last column, we had to replace the fuel pump relay, ECM relay, ignition switch and engine coolant temp sensor ECT and reprogram the computer. About 2,000 miles later, we had to replace the alternator and perform a valve adjustment.
I have diagnosed a lot of cars with multiple problems, but this one was among the most challenging. When I look back at my diagnosis, I would not have changed anything. This just reinforces the importance of valve adjustments on Hondas and Acuras.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments