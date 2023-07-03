Last month, I wrote that the most difficult problems to diagnose are the intermittent ones. Well, the 2009 Acura TSX I referenced in that column was recently back in the shop – but not for the same problem.

After three months and 1,942 miles, the customer said the car died for a minute, the check-engine light went on and so did the battery warning. Aside from the check-engine light, the other two problems were new. When we pulled the codes, the original P0339 crankshaft position sensor circuit intermittent was back, but there was also a P0303 and P0302 (misfire cylinder No. 2 and misfire cylinder 3).

