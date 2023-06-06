The most difficult problems to diagnose are the intermittent ones. Last fall, we had a customer bring in his 2009 Acura TSX 2.4-liter.

The customer explained that if the engine warmed up and then was turned off for 20 minutes, it would have difficultly starting (long crank). He added that when the car finally restarted, the check-power-steering light would go on, the steering was hard to turn and the check-engine light went on. The customer also told us that he had replaced the starter and the crankshaft position (CKP) sensor in hopes that would repair the car.

