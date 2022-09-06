I want to give a shout-out this month to the Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition.
SVBC was formed in 1993 for much the same reasons that I write this column: Bicycling is fun, healthy and it addresses the twin problems of environmental sustainability and traffic congestion.
Unfortunately, as we all know, it also can be dangerous. Addressing the safety issue covers a lot of area, including the provision of intrinsically safer infrastructure, improved riding skills and safety consciousness.
If you look at what SVBC and I have done since I got to know the group in the early 2000s, its work has been somewhat San Jose-centric, whereas I have focused on infrastructure and education in my own area – primarily Cupertino through Palo Alto. In the past seven years, however, both the SVBC staff and budget have doubled, and it now has the resources to provide expanded focus – to northern Santa Clara County and even San Mateo County.
In May, I participated in organized Los Altos neighborhood rides sponsored by the city, GreenTown Los Altos and the police department, and coordinated with the SVBC-sponsored Bike to Wherever weekend.
In July, I went on a ride through Los Altos and Mountain View that addressed the planned bicycle infrastructure improvements to El Camino Real and El Monte Avenue, from the intersection with Springer Road to El Camino (part of which is on the Mountain View-Los Altos border, but under Mountain View jurisdiction). The ride was an opportunity to solicit community input on the planned safety improvements.
The list of SVBC 2025 Strategic Outcomes below follows closely with my objectives:
• All people feel safe on bikes in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties.
• Bicycling is accepted as a normal part of everyday life.
• Bicycling is accessible, convenient and fun.
• Bicycling is integrated into youth education and the culture of future generations.
• People use bicycling as a core component of a healthy and active lifestyle.
• Local and regional governments and community leaders look to SVBC for trusted expertise.
• Bicycling is recognized as a key indicator for quality of life, economic well-being and talent retention in Silicon Valley.
Local resident Terry Barton is planning an SVBC-sponsored ride through Los Altos in September or early October. The excuse is a bicycle ride, but it will not be the most challenging local ride this summer. The main purpose will be to give local cycling advocates an opportunity to connect and find out how they can contribute. To be notified about the event, email me.
Chris Hoeber is a local resident, an avid cyclist and the founder of a cycling club. Email questions and comments to chris@cfhengineering.com.
