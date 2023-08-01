Our customers recently brought in their 2007 Toyota Prius because the check-engine light was on. We asked them if the car had any symptoms; they stated it did not.

Once we got the car into the shop, we connected the Toyota Techstream diagnostic tester and pulled codes. There were two codes stored: ECM P2601 (coolant pump circuit range performance) and P1116 (coolant temperature sensor circuit stack for coolant heat storage system). We then performed a test of the coolant storage system. During the test, we concluded that we must replace the heater coolant control valve first.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.