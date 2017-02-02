Despite not always being able to understand one another, students at Santa Rita School and their visiting Chinese peers found common ground in the international language of play last week.
Part of the Santa Clara County Young Cultural Ambassador program, 64 third- though sixth-graders from China visited Santa Rita Jan. 24 with an aim to...
My love affair with Layali Lubnan (Arabic for “Lebanese Nights”) began when I was 10 years old.
My mother brought me along with her to a bridal shower, and the endless conversations and gift opening of fine china bored me to tears.
Last week’s Los Altos Hills City Council meeting included an apology, but it was served with a side of reprimand for the former mayor.
“I am shocked at the behavior of our ex-mayor and believe the most recent violation of our code of conduct was his alone,” said Councilwoman Courtenay C. Corrigan, reading from a 752-word prepared statement.
The Pear Theatre production of Thomas Gibbons’ “Uncanny Valley” is set to run through Feb. 12 in Mountain View.
The title refers to a sense of unease experienced when an artificial image or a humanoid robot appears almost human.
Disagreement over the validity of Citywide Parking Committee recommendations devolved into a public spat last week between a current Los Altos city councilman and a former one.
Councilman Jean Mordo angrily dismissed Ron Packard, who served on the c...
The Foothill-De Anza Community College District reached a milestone in its Measure C capital improvement program with the sale of its final series of bonds.
Authorized by district voters in 2006, the $490.8 million bond program has transformed the F...
Los Altos Recreation Coordinator Cheri Anderson believes that tu...
Eighteen games into the season, the St. Francis High boys basketball team has yet to have e...
Kurt Ayers’ letter misses the point (“Electoral College proposal reveals biases,” Jan. 18). The Electoral College vote represents the states’ votes.
By eliminating this ...
Foods to forage around California take center stage in the Los Altos History Museum’s latest exhibition, “Seaweed, Salmon and Manzanita Cider: A California Indian Feast,” which runs through April 16.
In addition to displays o...
As Sarah Jones approached her college years, her parents had high expectations. Her father, partner in a law firm, expected the Castilleja School gr...
Gerald Besson, MD. “Gerry” lived a long full life filled with intellectual pursuits, physical adventures and deep love. Although accomplished in his field, Gerry often had a certain twinkle in his eye that belied his keen sense of humor. He was a tru...
Christ Episcopal Church and Ventana School in Los Altos are mourning the loss of Polly and Trent Claassen, a mother and son who died Jan. 6 after drowning in a pond while on a trip to Kansas.
Polly Claassen was the church’s friendly, outgoing y...
The title of the Los Altos Stage Company’s latest production at Bus Barn Theater may shock some people. “Yellow Face” is the slang term ...
From Hermione Granger to "Avatar: The Last Airbender," unconventional subjects are making classical portraits for today’s young painters.
Fan art - drawings inspired by popular characters from books, movies and graphic novels - have long languished in the margins of school notebooks. But student...
