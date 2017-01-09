

Photos Courtesy of Blanche Shaheen

“Avochocolado” is on the menu of food blogger Blanche Shaheen, who demonstrates how to make it in a YouTube video shot in her Los Altos kitchen.

Once upon a time, I was in the 5 percent minority of Californians who do not like avocados.

Friends and family thought something was seriously wrong with me as they tried to ply me with guacamole and chips, to no avail. From birth, I always thought the texture was too mushy and the flavor too bland. Then one day...

