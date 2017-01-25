01262017Thu
Burglary concerns create school day delay

Burglary concerns create school day delay

Law enforcement officials instructed Mountain View High to shelter in place Wednesday (Jan. 25) as they searched for armed burglary suspects in the vicinity.

By girls, for girls: Campers build a sisterhood to tackle obstacles as they chase adventure

By girls, for girls: Campers build a sisterhood to tackle obstacles as they chase adventure


Photos Courtesy of GirlVentures; Below Photo Courtesy of Castilleja School; Right Photo Courtesy of Athena Camps All-girls camps offer summer activity with an extra dose of sisterhood. Whether they’re backpacking, launching cardboard ships or analyzing the nuances of friendship, girls and teens get a chance to lead in a new context.

Summer camp may seem to provide two opposing choices: Kids can spend those sunny weeks shut up inside, drilling in academic skills to stay in shape for the scho...

MVLA players 'kickstart' family's recovery in wake of devastating fire

MVLA players 'kickstart' family's recovery in wake of devastating fire


Courtesy of Angie Petrella
Members and supporters of the Mountain View Los Altos Soccer Club – from left, Jessica Anderson, Braden Greene, coach Ali Hall, Claire Greene, Sasha Anderson and Alyse Graham- Martinez – sort items they later donated to a Menlo Park family of 10 that lost its home in a fire.

When members of the Mountain View Los Altos Soccer Club’s Kickstart program learned that a family of 10’s home burned down a few weeks before Christmas, an MVLA team sprang into action.

MVLA ...

Keeping rainwater in the garden

Keeping rainwater in the garden


Tanya Kucak/ Special to the Town Crier
The maroon flowers of spicebush boast an interesting winey fragrance. Native to moist places, spicebush is a large, deciduous shrub that provides good wildlife cover.

Native plants can handle lots of rain in the winter months, as long as they’re not in standing water. In fact, the “drought-tolerant” ones do better after a normal rainy season. That’s because many natives use winter rains to develop strong root systems. 

Hilltop haven: Couple design dream home on slope

Hilltop haven: Couple design dream home on slope

Inauguration inspires action

Inauguration inspires action

Bullis Charter School prepares new teachers for long careers

Bullis Charter School prepares new teachers for long careers

Eagles' extra effort on Saturdays may play a role in team's undefeated start in division

Eagles' extra effort on Saturdays may play a role in team's undefeated start in division

Pear Theatre production explores 'Uncanny Valley'

Solicitors surrender to the Hills

Other Voices: A history of horses

UPDATED: MV to defend rent control initiative

UPDATED: MV to defend rent control initiative

LA's Enthoven stands tall against MV

LA's Enthoven stands tall against MV

Bullis Charter School prepares new teachers for long careers

Bullis Charter School prepares new teachers for long careers


Megan V. Winslow/Town Crier
Bullis Charter School associate teacher Elle Pan gives feedback on the shark-shaped plane a student drew in class. The school’s Associate Teacher Program prepares teachers to meet the demands of the 21st-century cl...

Assistance League seeks volunteers

The Assistance League of Los Altos seeks new members and volunteers to help at the Costume Bank, its nonprofit shop at 169 State St.

The Costume Bank, run by volunteers since 1964, is the fundraising arm of the Assistance League of Los Altos. Last y...

LA's Enthoven stands tall against MV

LA's Enthoven stands tall against MV


Shirley Pefley/Special to the Town Crier
Los Altos High’s Luke Enthoven attacks the basket, defended by Mountain View High’s Sam Tobin in Saturday night’s game.

A year ago, Luke Enthoven would have been no more than a spectator at the annual riv...

Letter to the Editor

Public property should not be up for grabs

As a longtime resident of Los Altos, I would like to respond to the proposal by a local developer for a big new construction project on First Street.

Keeping rainwater in the garden

Keeping rainwater in the garden


Tanya Kucak/ Special to the Town Crier
The maroon flowers of spicebush boast an interesting winey fragrance. Native to moist places, spicebush is a large, deciduous shrub that provides good wildlife cover.

Native plants can handle lots of rain ...

A public benefit for First Street project depends on public

A public benefit for First Street project depends on public


Megan V. Winslow/Town Crier
An office block on First Street proposed by Los Altos Community Investments could include Bumble.

During a recent joint study session with the Los Altos City Council and the Planning and Transportation Commission, a d...

Engagement: Lisa Pyne and Taylor Schofield

Engagement: Lisa Pyne and Taylor Schofield


Lisa Pyne and Taylor Schofield

Lisa Pyne and Taylor Schofield have announced their engagement to be married July 15 in Portland, Ore.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Jim Pyne and Lynn Baumgardner of Portland. She graduated from Valley Cathol...

