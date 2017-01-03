

Courtesy of Ivan Bandov

The Mountain View High girls soccer team celebrates its victory over St. Francis in the final of the Fremont Firebird Classic.

The Mountain View High boys and girls soccer teams won tournament titles on the same day – both at the expense of two other local teams.

The Mountain View girls squeaked by St. Francis 1-0 in the Fremont Firebird Classic Dec. 17 and the Mountain View boys edged Los Altos 2-1 to claim the Silver Division of the Homestead Christmas Cup.

