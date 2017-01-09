After the trees come down and New Year’s Eve goes out with a bang, the story of the Nativity stretches on with a galette des rois, or king cake. Bakeries around the world stock a special cake starting this week that pays tribute to the Three Kings you’ve heard of in Christmas carols.
Once upon a time, I was in the 5 percent minority of Californians who do not like avocados.
Friends and family thought something was seriously wrong with me as they tried to ply me with guacamole and chips, to no avail. From birth, I always thought the texture was too mushy and the flavor too bland. Then one day...
Mountain View’s minimum wage rose to $13 per hour beginning Jan. 1, but another new law aimed at supporting the city’s lower-income workers ground to a halt a day before taking effect last month.
A few months ago, one of our friends in town asked us if we could recommend some good choices for a first car for a student in high school or going off to college.
We thought about this when we had to rent a car in Florida to go from Tampa to Naples for a meeting, a span of approximately 150 miles of ...
The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters confirmed Thursday (Jan. 5) that Lynette Lee Eng has won the hotly contested third open seat on the Los Altos City Council.
Eng beat candidate Neysa Fligor by six votes – 6,369 to 6,363 – in the Nov. 8 el...
Enlightenment is on its way to Mountain View High School students as the school hosts its second TEDx event Friday.
The independently organized event, licensed by TED, will feature student speakers, guest presenters and prerecorded TED Talks videos,...
Two downtown Los Altos galleries are debuting new exhibitions in January.
Artist Suej McCall is scheduled to display her work in the exhibition “Reflectio...
There are many reasons Wayne Smith has served as a youth flag football coach in Los Altos the past seven se...
I attended school for 17 formative years, so I usually think of my personal new year starting in September. The “Happy New Year” greeting in January seemed like a weak attempt to create a festivity amid the darkest time of the year, not ...
The Town Crier’s Food & Wine section only publishes once a month, but you can find recipes and inspiration from our food writers throughout the month at losaltosonline.com/food and on our columnists’ ...
One could be forgiven for thinking the Sassoon Building at 101 Main St. got its name b...
November 25, 1917-November 8, 2016
Sally Palmer was born Ada Belle Bowman to Beulah Belle Barton Bowman and Wilmer Bowman in Modesto, CA in 1917.
Nikole Lim has a vision – to end the cycle of sexual violence everywhere.
What motivated a young woman who grew up in the Bay Area and attended film school in Los Angeles to chase such a difficult goal – and to start in Africa?
TheatreWorks Silicon Valley’s production of the holiday musical romance “Daddy Long Legs” is scheduled to run through Saturday at Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto.
Created by ...
When I relocated from Mountain View to Buenos Aires in July, I knew I’d be stepping into winter. I packed my rain boots and heavy coat, and I set aside my longing for a p...
