01092017Mon
Last updateMon, 09 Jan 2017 12pm
Ken Deleon shared_banner
King cakes search out Epiphany

King cakes search out Epiphany


Courtesy of Yuichi Sakuraba
A traditional French galette des rois.

After the trees come down and New Year’s Eve goes out with a bang, the story of the Nativity stretches on with a galette des rois, or king cake. Bakeries around the world stock a special cake starting this week that pays tribute to the Three Kings you’ve heard of in Christmas carols.

Read more...

An avocado walked into a mousse: 'Avochocolado'

An avocado walked into a mousse: 'Avochocolado'


Photos Courtesy of Blanche Shaheen
“Avochocolado” is on the menu of food blogger Blanche Shaheen, who demonstrates how to make it in a YouTube video shot in her Los Altos kitchen.

Once upon a time, I was in the 5 percent minority of Californians who do not like avocados.

Friends and family thought something was seriously wrong with me as they tried to ply me with guacamole and chips, to no avail. From birth, I always thought the texture was too mushy and the flavor too bland. Then one day...

Read more...

New laws bring wage hike, driving rules and expanded vote

New laws bring wage hike, driving rules and expanded vote


Town Crier File photo
Rules involving cellphone use while driving have tightened in 2017.

Mountain View’s minimum wage rose to $13 per hour beginning Jan. 1, but another new law aimed at supporting the city’s lower-income workers ground to a halt a day before taking effect last month.

Read more...

Cool cars for kids

Cool cars for kids


Gary Anderson/Special to the Town Crier
The Mitsubishi Mirage produces only 78 horsepower, but it gets 39 mpg in combined driving. Full of safety features, the Mirage sells for under $20,000.

A few months ago, one of our friends in town asked us if we could recommend some good choices for a first car for a student in high school or going off to college.

We thought about this when we had to rent a car in Florida to go from Tampa to Naples for a meeting, a span of approximately 150 miles of ...

Read more...

1 of 4 Loading
Coaching for the kids

Coaching for the kids

Time's up for Mohr Clocks

Time's up for Mohr Clocks

Claudia Coleman: Volunteer, philanthropist takes the 'LEAD'

Claudia Coleman: Volunteer, philanthropist takes the 'LEAD'

Unassuming Main Street building an outpost of legendary family

Unassuming Main Street building an outpost of legendary family

A short checklist for 2017: Editorial

Los Altos resident's workshop illustrates new way to track resolutions

Los Altos resident's workshop illustrates new way to track resolutions

Cloak's novel inspired by his experiences in basketball

Cloak's novel inspired by his experiences in basketball

It's official: Eng gets third seat on Los Altos City Council

It's official: Eng gets third seat on Los Altos City Council

Ken DeleonTopTab

News

It's official: Eng gets third seat on Los Altos City Council

It's official: Eng gets third seat on Los Altos City Council

The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters confirmed Thursday (Jan. 5) that Lynette Lee Eng has won the hotly contested third open seat on the Los Altos City Council.

Eng beat candidate Neysa Fligor by six votes – 6,369 to 6,363 – in the Nov. 8 el...

Readmore

More:
Loading...

Schools

Mountain View High hosts TEDx event Friday

Enlightenment is on its way to Mountain View High School students as the school hosts its second TEDx event Friday.

The independently organized event, licensed by TED, will feature student speakers, guest presenters and prerecorded TED Talks videos,...

Readmore

More:
Loading...

Community

Los Altos galleries premiere new art exhibitions: Local Arts Roundup

Los Altos galleries premiere new art exhibitions: Local Arts Roundup


Courtesy of Gallery 9
Suej McCall’s work is featured this month at Gallery 9.

Two downtown Los Altos galleries are debuting new exhibitions in January.

Gallery 9

Artist Suej McCall is scheduled to display her work in the exhibition “Reflectio...

Readmore

More:
Loading...

Sports

Coaching for the kids

Coaching for the kids


Courtesy of Amy Hofmann
Egan head coach Wayne Smith talks football with players Grady Hofmann, left, and Michael Marras during a recent game.

There are many reasons Wayne Smith has served as a youth flag football coach in Los Altos the past seven se...

Readmore

More:
Loading...

Comment

A new start: A Piece of My Mind

I attended school for 17 formative years, so I usually think of my personal new year starting in September. The “Happy New Year” greeting in January seemed like a weak attempt to create a festivity amid the darkest time of the year, not ...

Readmore

More:
Loading...

Special Sections

Food Briefs

Los Altos writers share recipes

The Town Crier’s Food & Wine section only publishes once a month, but you can find recipes and inspiration from our food writers throughout the month at losaltosonline.com/food and on our columnists’ ...

Readmore

More:
Loading...

Business

Unassuming Main Street building an outpost of legendary family

Unassuming Main Street building an outpost of legendary family


Asher Kohn/Town Crier
Edward Sassoon built 101 Main St. in 1954. The scion of a Jewish Baghdadi family, his properties spanned from London to Mumbai and Shanghai.

One could be forgiven for thinking the Sassoon Building at 101 Main St. got its name b...

Readmore

More:
Loading...

People

SALLY (ADA BELLE) BOWMAN PALMER

SALLY (ADA BELLE) BOWMAN PALMER


November 25, 1917-November 8, 2016
Sally Palmer was born Ada Belle Bowman to Beulah Belle Barton Bowman and Wilmer Bowman in Modesto, CA in 1917.

Readmore

More:
Loading...

News

It's official: Eng gets third seat on Los Altos City Council

It's official: Eng gets third seat on Los Altos City Council

The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters confirmed today that Lynette Lee Eng has won the hotly contested third open seat on the Los Altos City Council.

Eng beat candidate Neysa Fligor by six votes – 6,369 to 6,363 – in the Nov. 8 election. Although results were certified Dec. 8, the razor-thin...

Readmore

More:

Business

Unassuming Main Street building an outpost of legendary family

Unassuming Main Street building an outpost of legendary family

Asher Kohn/Town Crier
Edward Sassoon built 101 Main St. in 1954. The scion of a Jewish Baghdadi family, his properties spanned from London to Mumbai and Shanghai.

One could be forgiven for thinking the Sassoon Building at 101 Main St. got its name because it is seemingly always occupied by salons &...

Readmore

More:

Sports

Coaching for the kids

Coaching for the kids

Courtesy of Amy Hofmann
Egan head coach Wayne Smith talks football with players Grady Hofmann, left, and Michael Marras during a recent game.

There are many reasons Wayne Smith has served as a youth flag football coach in Los Altos the past seven seasons, but money isn’t one of them.

“...

Readmore

More:

Community

Los Altos galleries premiere new art exhibitions: Local Arts Roundup

Los Altos galleries premiere new art exhibitions: Local Arts Roundup

Courtesy of Gallery 9
Suej McCall’s work is featured this month at Gallery 9.

Two downtown Los Altos galleries are debuting new exhibitions in January.

Gallery 9

Artist Suej McCall is scheduled to display her work in the exhibition “Reflections: Vibrant Watercolors” through Jan. 29 at Galler...

Readmore

More:

Comment

A new start: A Piece of My Mind

I attended school for 17 formative years, so I usually think of my personal new year starting in September. The “Happy New Year” greeting in January seemed like a weak attempt to create a festivity amid the darkest time of the year, not related to when real new beginnings were happening...

Readmore

More:

Spiritual Life

Woman founds nonprofit with a vision to end sexual violence: Spiritual Perspective

Nikole Lim has a vision – to end the cycle of sexual violence everywhere.

What motivated a young woman who grew up in the Bay Area and attended film school in Los Angeles to chase such a difficult goal – and to start in Africa?

Readmore

More:

People

SALLY (ADA BELLE) BOWMAN PALMER

SALLY (ADA BELLE) BOWMAN PALMER


November 25, 1917-November 8, 2016
Sally Palmer was born Ada Belle Bowman to Beulah Belle Barton Bowman and Wilmer Bowman in Modesto, CA in 1917.

Readmore

More:

Schools

Mountain View High hosts TEDx event Friday

Enlightenment is on its way to Mountain View High School students as the school hosts its second TEDx event Friday.

The independently organized event, licensed by TED, will feature student speakers, guest presenters and prerecorded TED Talks videos, all with the theme “To Boldly Go.”

Readmore

More:

Special Sections

Food Briefs

Los Altos writers share recipes

The Town Crier’s Food & Wine section only publishes once a month, but you can find recipes and inspiration from our food writers throughout the month at losaltosonline.com/food and on our columnists’ individual blogs.

• Food blogger Blanche S...

Readmore

More:

Stepping Out

'Legs' enters final stretch

'Legs' enters final stretch

Kevin Berne/Special to the Town Crier
Hilary Maiberger plays Jerusha Abbott in “Daddy Long Legs.”

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley’s production of the holiday musical romance “Daddy Long Legs” is scheduled to run through Saturday at Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto.

Created by ...

Readmore

More:

Obituaries

SALLY (ADA BELLE) BOWMAN PALMER

SALLY (ADA BELLE) BOWMAN PALMER


November 25, 1917-November 8, 2016
Sally Palmer was born Ada Belle Bowman to Beulah Belle Barton Bowman and Wilmer Bowman in Modesto, CA in 1917.

Readmore

More:

Magazine

Holidays in the heat: Commemorate Christmas south of the equator

Holidays in the heat: Commemorate Christmas south of the equator

Courtesy of Camping
Patrons of Camping, a restaurant in Buenos Aires, enjoy the warm weather during last year’s holiday season.

When I relocated from Mountain View to Buenos Aires in July, I knew I’d be stepping into winter. I packed my rain boots and heavy coat, and I set aside my longing for a p...

Readmore

More:

FB iconPhotoshelter iconLinkedIn iconTwitter iconYouTube icon

Special Sections

 

Town Crier Poll

Should the Los Altos School District continue to pursue a new site?

Please login to vote.

holidayfundlogo new

Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Town Crier welcomes letters to the editor on current events pertinent to Los Altos, Los Altos Hills and Mountain View. Write to us at 138 Main St., Los Altos 94022, Attn: Editor, or email editor Bruce Barton at bruceb@latc.com. Because editorial space is limited, please confine letters to no more than 200 words. Include a phone number for verification purposes. Anonymous letters will not be printed.

You can also have your say right here at losaltosonline.com – scroll to the bottom of any story to add a comment. 

Schools »

Schools
Read More

Sports »

sports
Read More

People »

people
Read More

Special Sections »

Special Sections
Read More

Photos of Los Altos

photoshelter
Browse and buy photos