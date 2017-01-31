

Megan V. Winslow/Town Crier

Visiting students from China perform a traditional sleeve dance for Santa Rita School students as part of a cultural assembly.

Despite not always being able to understand one another, students at Santa Rita School and their visiting Chinese peers found common ground in the international language of play last week.

Part of the Santa Clara County Young Cultural Ambassador program, 64 third- though sixth-graders from China visited Santa Rita Jan. 24 with an aim to...

