Surprise election results underlined the year’s news, not only at the presidential level, but also in both the Los Altos and Los Altos Hills City Council races.
The California Apartments Association has filed a lawsuit and a temporary restraining order to prevent Mountain View’s voter-approved rent control initiative, Measure V, from taking effect.
The lawsuit, filed Dec. 22, also challenges the city’s Just Cause Eviction Urgency Ordinance. However, a stipulation agreement between CAA and the city provides that the ordinance will remain active during litigation.
A concert featuring Charlotte Diamond, an award-winning children’s composer and recording artist, is slated 3-4 p.m. Jan. 15 at Christ Episcopal Church, 1040 Border Road, Los Altos.
The native of Canada has released 12 albums. Her hits include “Slippery Fish,” “I Am a Pizza” and a cover of “La Bamba.”
The Mountain View High boys and girls soccer teams won tournament titles on the same day – both at the expense of two other local teams.
The Mountain View girls squeaked by St. Francis 1-0 in the Fremont Firebird Classic Dec. 17 and the Mountain View boys edged Los Altos 2-1 to claim the Silver Division of the Homestead Christmas Cup.
Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating whether six suspected package thieves recently arrested for Cupertino and Saratoga crimes could be behind similar incidents reported throughout the West Valley Division, including Los A...
The Foothill-De Anza Community Colleg...
Los Altos Community Foundation seeks volunteers to serve in a variety of areas.
The foundation, whose mission is to strengthen the community by stimulating local philanthropy and civic engagement, offers a number of volunteer opportunities suited fo...
What a year for local high school sports. Beyond the legion of league champs and plethora of playoff participants, 2016 featured s...
The letter “Focus on Christmas excludes non-Christians” (Dec. 14) got me thinking that either political correctness has gone too far or that some people are just so easily offended.
I a...
It’s time to pack up the garlands and lights now that the hustle and bustle of the holidays is behind us...
Downtown Los Altos is expecting a boost from a host o...
Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating whether six suspected package thieves recently arrested for Cupertino and Saratoga crimes could be behind similar incidents reported throughout the West Valley Division, including Los Altos Hills.
Downtown Los Altos is expecting a boost from a host of new businesses in the new year.
An investment f...
What a year for local high school sports. Beyond the legion of league champs and plethora of playoff participants, 2016 featured scores of section winners and several stunning upse...
Nikole Lim has a vision – to end the cycle of sexual violence everywhere.
What motivated a young woman who grew up in the Bay Area and attended film school in Los Angeles to chase such a difficult goal – and to start in Africa?
The Foothill-De Anza Community College District Board of Trustees unanimously approved ...
It’s time to pack up the garlands and lights now that the hustle and bustle of the holidays is behind us.
TheatreWorks Silicon Valley’s production of the holiday musical romance “Daddy Long Legs” is scheduled to run through Saturday at Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto.
Created by ...
When I relocated from Mountain View to Buenos Aires in July, I knew I’d be stepping into winter. I packed my rain boots and heavy coat, and I set aside my longing for a p...
