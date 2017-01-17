

Traci Newell/Town Crier

Covington School sixth graders learn about fine motor school difficulties some students might have by trying to button up a coat with socks on their hands.



Covington School students gained an understanding of the struggles of fellow students with learning challenges Jan. 5 and 6 during Abilities Awareness Week.

“This program builds empathy in our students and helps them understand that we all have challenges and strengths,” said Covington Principal Wade Spe...

