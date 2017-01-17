01222017Sun
Covington hosts Abilities Awareness Week

Traci Newell/Town Crier
Covington School sixth graders learn about fine motor school difficulties some students might have by trying to button up a coat with socks on their hands.

Covington School students gained an understanding of the struggles of fellow students with learning challenges Jan. 5 and 6 during Abilities Awareness Week.

“This program builds empathy in our students and helps them understand that we all have challenges and strengths,” said Covington Principal Wade Spe...

MV girls squeak by Homestead 40-35

Megan V. Winslow/Town Crier
Audrey Telkamp led the Mountain View High girls in scoring Friday night.

Homestead didn’t do enough to beat the Mountain View High girls basketball team Friday night, but the Spartans nearly did enough to beat themselves.

Mountain View held on for a 40-35 home win despite missing 10 of its 13 free throws in the fourth quarter and committing 23 turnovers in the contest.

Pear Theatre opens 'Uncanny' production this weekend

Pear Theatre begins the year with Thomas Gibbons’ “Uncanny Valley,” scheduled to run Friday through Feb. 12 in Mountain View.

The title of the play refers to a sense of unease experienced when an artificial image or a humanoid robot appears almost human.

Historian explains Electoral College, proposes changes

Megan V. WInslow/Town Crier
Approximately 500 people attended Historian Jack Rakove’s talk, “Can We Ever Get Rid of the Electoral College” Jan. 11 at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

America inaugurates Donald Trump as the 45th U.S. president Friday. Eager to understand the businessman’s unlikely ascension, approximately 500 Bay Area residents convened at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills last week for some historical context about the electoral system that...

Dr. Hardin 'Hardy' Jones: Respected surgeon, artist, family man

Dude Angius: Inspiring educator, trailblazer in the fight against AIDS

Local Democrats vote for state delegates

Wicked wet weather keeps officials wary

New LA council agrees to discuss proposed park

Sports lounge closes; Present searches for a new home

Local brothers opening pub in former Maltby's space

Benefits of yoga extend beyond the mat

News

New LA council agrees to discuss proposed park

More than six hours after the Los Altos City Council welcomed its newest member, councilmembers voted narrowly in favor of entering an exclusive negotiating agreement with Los Altos Community Investments to discuss the possibility of a park and under...

Schools

Community

Sports

Comment

Special Sections

Business

People

News

Business

Sports

Community

Comment

Spiritual Life

People

Schools

Special Sections

Stepping Out

Obituaries

Magazine

