Last update: Tue, 03 Jan 2017 4pm
2016 Year in Review

2016 Year in Review


Town Crier File Photos

Surprise election results underlined the year’s news, not only at the presidential level, but also in both the Los Altos and Los Altos Hills City Council races.

MV rent control measure temporarily halted as apartment owners challenge

The California Apartments Association has filed a lawsuit and a temporary restraining order to prevent Mountain View’s voter-approved rent control initiative, Measure V, from taking effect.

            The lawsuit, filed Dec. 22, also challenges the city’s Just Cause Eviction Urgency Ordinance. However, a stipulation agreement between CAA and the city provides that the ordinance will remain active during litigation.

Family-friendly concert set for Jan. 15 in Los Altos

A concert featuring Charlotte Diamond, an award-winning children’s composer and recording artist, is slated 3-4 p.m. Jan. 15 at Christ Episcopal Church, 1040 Border Road, Los Altos.

The native of Canada has released 12 albums. Her hits include “Slippery Fish,” “I Am a Pizza” and a cover of “La Bamba.”

MV boys & girls win soccer tourneys

MV boys & girls win soccer tourneys


Courtesy of Ivan Bandov
The Mountain View High girls soccer team celebrates its victory over St. Francis in the final of the Fremont Firebird Classic.

The Mountain View High boys and girls soccer teams won tournament titles on the same day – both at the expense of two other local teams.

The Mountain View girls squeaked by St. Francis 1-0 in the Fremont Firebird Classic Dec. 17 and the Mountain View boys edged Los Altos 2-1 to claim the Silver Division of the Homestead Christmas Cup.

Detectives play 'Grinch' for package thieves

Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating whether six suspected package thieves recently arrested for Cupertino and Saratoga crimes could be behind similar incidents reported throughout the West Valley Division, including Los A...

Town Crier File Photo
A new Foothill-De Anza Community College District resolution affirms support for undocumented students and calls for an extension of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The Foothill-De Anza Community Colleg...

Los Altos Community Foundation recruits senior volunteers

Los Altos Community Foundation seeks volunteers to serve in a variety of areas.

The foundation, whose mission is to strengthen the community by stimulating local philanthropy and civic engagement, offers a number of volunteer opportunities suited fo...

Town Crier file photo
Hannah Jump helped Pinewood School upset the top-ranked girls basketball team in the nation.

What a year for local high school sports. Beyond the legion of league champs and plethora of playoff participants, 2016 featured s...

Letters to the Editor

Don’t be offended by ‘Christmas’

The letter “Focus on Christmas excludes non-Christians” (Dec. 14) got me thinking that either political correctness has gone too far or that some people are just so easily offended.

I a...

Tips for storing holiday decorations efficiently & accessibly

Tips for storing holiday decorations efficiently & accessibly


Courtesy of Amanda Kuzak
Slotted ornament boxes are worth splurging on because they provide good protection for delicate ornaments.

 

It’s time to pack up the garlands and lights now that the hustle and bustle of the holidays is behind us...

Asher Kohn/Town Crier
A man walks by the space ASA occupies at 242 State Street. The restaurant, operated by the proprietor of The Basin in Saratoga, is targeting a first quarter of 2017 opening.

Downtown Los Altos is expecting a boost from a host o...

PETER ELLIOT EWING - March 20, 1935 – December 5, 2016 Resident of Los Altos Peter passed away at his home in Los Altos, CA on Monday, December 5, 2016 at the age of 81 with his wife Penny by his side.

Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating whether six suspected package thieves recently arrested for Cupertino and Saratoga crimes could be behind similar incidents reported throughout the West Valley Division, including Los Altos Hills.

Asher Kohn/Town Crier
A man walks by the space ASA occupies at 242 State Street. The restaurant, operated by the proprietor of The Basin in Saratoga, is targeting a first quarter of 2017 opening.

Downtown Los Altos is expecting a boost from a host of new businesses in the new year.

An investment f...

Town Crier file photo
Hannah Jump helped Pinewood School upset the top-ranked girls basketball team in the nation.

What a year for local high school sports. Beyond the legion of league champs and plethora of playoff participants, 2016 featured scores of section winners and several stunning upse...

Los Altos Community Foundation recruits senior volunteers

Los Altos Community Foundation seeks volunteers to serve in a variety of areas.

The foundation, whose mission is to strengthen the community by stimulating local philanthropy and civic engagement, offers a number of volunteer opportunities suited for older adults with time on their hands and expert...

Don’t be offended by ‘Christmas’

The letter “Focus on Christmas excludes non-Christians” (Dec. 14) got me thinking that either political correctness has gone too far or that some people are just so easily offended.

I am an atheist and my wife is agnostic – she h...

Woman founds nonprofit with a vision to end sexual violence: Spiritual Perspective

Nikole Lim has a vision – to end the cycle of sexual violence everywhere.

What motivated a young woman who grew up in the Bay Area and attended film school in Los Angeles to chase such a difficult goal – and to start in Africa?

PETER ELLIOT EWING - March 20, 1935 – December 5, 2016 Resident of Los Altos Peter passed away at his home in Los Altos, CA on Monday, December 5, 2016 at the age of 81 with his wife Penny by his side.

Town Crier File Photo
A new Foothill-De Anza Community College District resolution affirms support for undocumented students and calls for an extension of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The Foothill-De Anza Community College District Board of Trustees unanimously approved ...

Courtesy of Amanda Kuzak
Slotted ornament boxes are worth splurging on because they provide good protection for delicate ornaments.

 

It’s time to pack up the garlands and lights now that the hustle and bustle of the holidays is behind us.

Kevin Berne/Special to the Town Crier
Hilary Maiberger plays Jerusha Abbott in “Daddy Long Legs.”

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley’s production of the holiday musical romance “Daddy Long Legs” is scheduled to run through Saturday at Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto.

Created by ...

PETER ELLIOT EWING - March 20, 1935 – December 5, 2016 Resident of Los Altos Peter passed away at his home in Los Altos, CA on Monday, December 5, 2016 at the age of 81 with his wife Penny by his side.

Courtesy of Camping
Patrons of Camping, a restaurant in Buenos Aires, enjoy the warm weather during last year’s holiday season.

When I relocated from Mountain View to Buenos Aires in July, I knew I’d be stepping into winter. I packed my rain boots and heavy coat, and I set aside my longing for a p...

