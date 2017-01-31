02012017Wed
Student visitors share Chinese culture with Santa Rita School

Student visitors share Chinese culture with Santa Rita School


Megan V. Winslow/Town Crier
Visiting students from China perform a traditional sleeve dance for Santa Rita School students as part of a cultural assembly.

Despite not always being able to understand one another, students at Santa Rita School and their visiting Chinese peers found common ground in the international language of play last week.

Part of the Santa Clara County Young Cultural Ambassador program, 64 third- though sixth-graders from China visited Santa Rita Jan. 24 with an aim to...

Treat your valentine to a night in Lebanon

Treat your valentine to a night in Lebanon


Blanche Shaheen/Special to the Town Crier
Layali Lubnan laces soft semolina custard with rose water and tops it off with whipped cream and pistachios.

My love affair with Layali Lubnan (Arabic for “Lebanese Nights”) began when I was 10 years old.

My mother brought me along with her to a bridal shower, and the endless conversations and gift opening of fine china bored me to tears.

Corrigan apology includes proposed sanctions


Last week’s Los Altos Hills City Council meeting included an apology, but it was served with a side of reprimand for the former mayor.

“I am shocked at the behavior of our ex-mayor and believe the most recent violation of our code of conduct was his alone,” said Councilwoman Courtenay C. Corrigan, reading from a 752-word prepared statement.

Pear Theatre production explores 'Uncanny Valley'

The Pear Theatre production of Thomas Gibbons’ “Uncanny Valley” is set to run through Feb. 12 in Mountain View.

The title refers to a sense of unease experienced when an artificial image or a humanoid robot appears almost human.

It took 40 years, but Hillview School teacher publishes sci-fi novel

Shorthanded Lancers fend off Warriors

Los Altos council election highlights north-south divide

About 'Face'

Los Altos Senior Program participants hold party to mark 40 years in business

MV girls soccer team still unbeatable at home; LA girls fall to Gunn and out of 1st place

MV to fight landlords in court over rent control

Traffic-calming elements recommended at fatal MV intersection

LA council: Tempers flare over parking study

Disagreement over the validity of Citywide Parking Committee recommendations devolved into a public spat last week between a current Los Altos city councilman and a former one.

Councilman Jean Mordo angrily dismissed Ron Packard, who served on the c...

FHDA completes sale of Measure C bonds

The Foothill-De Anza Community College District reached a milestone in its Measure C capital improvement program with the sale of its final series of bonds.

Authorized by district voters in 2006, the $490.8 million bond program has transformed the F...

Los Altos Senior Program participants hold party to mark 40 years in business

Megan V. Winslow/ Town Crier
Los Altos Recreation Coordinator Cheri Anderson leads local seniors in celebrating the city’s Senior Program during the Jan. 11 40th anniversary party.

Los Altos Recreation Coordinator Cheri Anderson believes that tu...

Shorthanded Lancers fend off Warriors

Megan V. Winslow/Town Crier
St. Francis High’s Logan Johnson puts up a shot against Valley Christian Friday night. He scored 16 points in the home win.

Eighteen games into the season, the St. Francis High boys basketball team has yet to have e...

Letters to the Editor

Electoral College is ‘undemocratic system’

Kurt Ayers’ letter misses the point (“Electoral College proposal reveals biases,” Jan. 18). The Electoral College vote represents the states’ votes.

By eliminating this ...

Food Brief: Seaweed and salmon at museum

Foods to forage around California take center stage in the Los Altos History Museum’s latest exhibition, “Seaweed, Salmon and Manzanita Cider: A California Indian Feast,” which runs through April 16.

In addition to displays o...

Sarah Jones closes salon after 25 years of successful styling

Courtesy of Sarah Jones
Sarah Jones retired last month after a long and somewhat unexpected career.

As Sarah Jones approached her college years, her parents had high expectations. Her father, partner in a law firm, expected the Castilleja School gr...

IN MEMORIAM GERALD BESSON, MD, FACP 12/19/1921 – 1/7/2017

Gerald Besson, MD. “Gerry” lived a long full life filled with intellectual pursuits, physical adventures and deep love. Although accomplished in his field, Gerry often had a certain twinkle in his eye that belied his keen sense of humor. He was a tru...

LA council: Tempers flare over parking study

Disagreement over the validity of Citywide Parking Committee recommendations devolved into a public spat last week between a current Los Altos city councilman and a former one.

Councilman Jean Mordo angrily dismissed Ron Packard, who served on the council from 2003 to 2011, after Packard spoke up a...

Sarah Jones closes salon after 25 years of successful styling

Courtesy of Sarah Jones
Sarah Jones retired last month after a long and somewhat unexpected career.

As Sarah Jones approached her college years, her parents had high expectations. Her father, partner in a law firm, expected the Castilleja School grad to choose a lucrative career path, in business ...

Shorthanded Lancers fend off Warriors

Megan V. Winslow/Town Crier
St. Francis High’s Logan Johnson puts up a shot against Valley Christian Friday night. He scored 16 points in the home win.

Eighteen games into the season, the St. Francis High boys basketball team has yet to have everyone healthy enough to play on the same night. ...

Los Altos Senior Program participants hold party to mark 40 years in business

Megan V. Winslow/ Town Crier
Los Altos Recreation Coordinator Cheri Anderson leads local seniors in celebrating the city’s Senior Program during the Jan. 11 40th anniversary party.

Los Altos Recreation Coordinator Cheri Anderson believes that turning 40 means getting “stronger, better, wiser.”

...

Letters to the Editor

Electoral College is ‘undemocratic system’

Kurt Ayers’ letter misses the point (“Electoral College proposal reveals biases,” Jan. 18). The Electoral College vote represents the states’ votes.

By eliminating this antiquated, undemocratic system and substituting o...

Los Altos church parishioners mourn drowning deaths of mother, child

Courtesy of Fritz Schneider
The Claassen family

Christ Episcopal Church and Ventana School in Los Altos are mourning the loss of Polly and Trent Claassen, a mother and son who died Jan. 6 after drowning in a pond while on a trip to Kansas.

Polly Claassen was the church’s friendly, outgoing y...

IN MEMORIAM GERALD BESSON, MD, FACP 12/19/1921 – 1/7/2017

Gerald Besson, MD. “Gerry” lived a long full life filled with intellectual pursuits, physical adventures and deep love. Although accomplished in his field, Gerry often had a certain twinkle in his eye that belied his keen sense of humor. He was a true renaissance man as a caring physician, respected...

FHDA completes sale of Measure C bonds

The Foothill-De Anza Community College District reached a milestone in its Measure C capital improvement program with the sale of its final series of bonds.

Authorized by district voters in 2006, the $490.8 million bond program has transformed the Foothill and De Anza college campuses by funding in...

Food Brief: Seaweed and salmon at museum

Foods to forage around California take center stage in the Los Altos History Museum’s latest exhibition, “Seaweed, Salmon and Manzanita Cider: A California Indian Feast,” which runs through April 16.

In addition to displays on the history of food gathering and preparation am...

About 'Face'

Richard Mayer/Special to the Town Crier
Los Altos Stage Company’s “Yellow Face” is slated to run through Feb. 19. Back row, from left: Caitlin Evenson, Todd Wright, Akemi Okamura and Phil Wong. Middle: Lawrence-Michael C. Arias, Judith Miller and Drew Reitz, Front: Wes Gabrillo.

The Los Altos S...

IN MEMORIAM GERALD BESSON, MD, FACP 12/19/1921 – 1/7/2017

Gerald Besson, MD. “Gerry” lived a long full life filled with intellectual pursuits, physical adventures and deep love. Although accomplished in his field, Gerry often had a certain twinkle in his eye that belied his keen sense of humor. He was a true renaissance man as a caring physician, respected...

Art for superfans: Classical skills find new subjects in the modern art class

From Hermione Granger to "Avatar: The Last Airbender," unconventional subjects are making classical portraits for today’s young painters.

Fan art - drawings inspired by popular characters from books, movies and graphic novels - have long languished in the margins of school notebooks. But student...

