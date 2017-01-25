Law enforcement officials instructed Mountain View High to shelter in place Wednesday (Jan. 25) as they searched for armed burglary suspects in the vicinity.
Summer camp may seem to provide two opposing choices: Kids can spend those sunny weeks shut up inside, drilling in academic skills to stay in shape for the scho...
When members of the Mountain View Los Altos Soccer Club’s Kickstart program learned that a family of 10’s home burned down a few weeks before Christmas, an MVLA team sprang into action.
MVLA ...
Native plants can handle lots of rain in the winter months, as long as they’re not in standing water. In fact, the “drought-tolerant” ones do better after a normal rainy season. That’s because many natives use winter rains to develop strong root systems.
The Assistance League of Los Altos seeks new members and volunteers to help at the Costume Bank, its nonprofit shop at 169 State St.
The Costume Bank, run by volunteers since 1964, is the fundraising arm of the Assistance League of Los Altos. Last y...
A year ago, Luke Enthoven would have been no more than a spectator at the annual riv...
As a longtime resident of Los Altos, I would like to respond to the proposal by a local developer for a big new construction project on First Street.
Lisa Pyne and Taylor Schofield have announced their engagement to be married July 15 in Portland, Ore.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Jim Pyne and Lynn Baumgardner of Portland. She graduated from Valley Cathol...
A year ago, Luke Enthoven would have been no more than a spectator at the annual rivalry game between the Los Altos and Mountain View ...
Christ Episcopal Church and Ventana School in Los Altos are mourning the loss of Polly and Trent Claassen, a mother and son who died Jan. 6 after drowning in a pond while on a trip to Kansas.
Polly Claassen was the church’s friendly, outgoing y...
Bullis Charter School doesn’t just ...
Native plants can handle lots of rain in the winter months, as long as they’re not in st...
The Los Altos Stage Company begins the new year with Tony Award-winning playwright ...
In loving memory of Chris Crider born December 25, 1957 to December 31, 2016.
From Hermione Granger to "Avatar: The Last Airbender," unconventional subjects are making classical portraits for today’s young painters.
Fan art - drawings inspired by popular characters from books, movies and graphic novels - have long languished in the margins of school notebooks. But student...
