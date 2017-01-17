Covington School students gained an understanding of the struggles of fellow students with learning challenges Jan. 5 and 6 during Abilities Awareness Week.
Homestead didn’t do enough to beat the Mountain View High girls basketball team Friday night, but the Spartans nearly did enough to beat themselves.
Mountain View held on for a 40-35 home win despite missing 10 of its 13 free throws in the fourth quarter and committing 23 turnovers in the contest.
Pear Theatre begins the year with Thomas Gibbons’ “Uncanny Valley,” scheduled to run Friday through Feb. 12 in Mountain View.
The title of the play refers to a sense of unease experienced when an artificial image or a humanoid robot appears almost human.
America inaugurates Donald Trump as the 45th U.S. president Friday. Eager to understand the businessman’s unlikely ascension, approximately 500 Bay Area residents convened at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills last week for some historical context about the electoral system that...
More than six hours after the Los Altos City Council welcomed its newest member, councilmembers voted narrowly in favor of entering an exclusive negotiating agreement with Los Altos Community Investments to discuss the possibility of a park and under...
Friday against Homestead, the Mountain View High boys showed off the versatility that makes them such a dangerous basketball team.
We lost a true Los Altos icon and a man of great warmth, artistic talent, intelligence, love and, definitely (beyond a shadow of a doubt), a positive attitude that was unmatched. Dr. Hardy Jones passed away Dec. 28 wi...
For most doctors in Silicon Valley, melding technology and medicine means cutting-edge machines performing high-powered work backed by Sand Hill Road ventu...
More than six hours after the Los Altos City Council welcomed its newest member, councilmembers voted narrowly in favor of entering an exclusive negotiating agreement with Los Altos Community Investments to discuss the possibility of a park and underground parking on First Street.
Friday against Homestead, the Mountain View High boys showed off the versatility that makes them such a dangerous basketball team.
Christ Episcopal Church and Ventana School in Los Altos are mourning the loss of Polly and Trent Claassen, a mother and son who died Jan. 6 after drowning in a pond while on a trip to Kansas.
TheatreWorks Silicon Valley is scheduled to perform “Crimes of the Heart” through Feb....
When I relocated from Mountain View to Buenos Aires in July, I knew I’d be stepping into winter. I packed my rain boots and heavy coat, and I set aside my longing for a p...
